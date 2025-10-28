Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 39,080 Shares of Valvoline $VVV

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,080 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Valvoline worth $9,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 24.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 101.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at $316,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at about $865,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valvoline news, CFO J Kevin Willis acquired 12,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.41 per share, for a total transaction of $501,492.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,492.25. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VVV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Cfra Research raised Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.62.

Valvoline Stock Performance

NYSE:VVV opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $43.74.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 84.85% and a net margin of 16.43%.The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

