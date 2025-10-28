OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 653 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $216.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The Progressive Corporation has a twelve month low of $216.10 and a twelve month high of $292.99.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.19%.

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total transaction of $556,230.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,466,664.72. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total value of $1,555,052.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,806.24. The trade was a 29.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,430,089. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Progressive from $266.00 to $246.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Progressive from $305.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Progressive from $270.00 to $262.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Progressive from $312.00 to $301.38 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Progressive from $301.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.90.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

