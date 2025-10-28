OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Raises Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $BEKE

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in KE were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in KE by 3,813.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in KE by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in KE by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. 39.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of KE from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KE in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of KE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 target price on shares of KE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.54.

Shares of BEKE opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of -0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.87. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

