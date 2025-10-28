OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $1.64 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd decreased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 71.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,265 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth $1,929,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 362,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA opened at $133.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.23 and a 200-day moving average of $147.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.17 and a 1-year high of $173.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.19 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.240 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.650-8.890 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.515 per share. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 124.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $149.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.78.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

