OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $1.07 Million Stake in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. $SKM

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,908 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKM. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in SK Telecom during the first quarter worth $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SK Telecom by 1,780.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of SK Telecom by 854.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the first quarter valued at about $85,000.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

SK Telecom Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE SKM opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). SK Telecom had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of SK Telecom in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKM

SK Telecom Company Profile

(Free Report)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.