OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Grows Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 75.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,886 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 32.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 120.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $153.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.28, a PEG ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.97. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.88 and a 1-year high of $175.25.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 105.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Rothschild Redb lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.89.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

