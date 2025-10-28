Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. $GLOB

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,710 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Globant worth $6,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $200,709,000 after purchasing an additional 98,863 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 999,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,716,000 after purchasing an additional 745,848 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 764.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 945,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,271,000 after purchasing an additional 835,859 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 209.0% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 820,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,583,000 after buying an additional 554,938 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 22.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 774,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,164,000 after buying an additional 139,894 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GLOB opened at $62.63 on Tuesday. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $54.36 and a one year high of $238.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. Globant had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $614.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Globant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.530- EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.120- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Globant declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

GLOB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Globant to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Globant from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup upgraded Globant to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.13.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

