Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,514 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,514 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 111.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 103.5% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $232.00 to $226.00 and set a “moderate buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $185.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total transaction of $98,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul Eric Siegert sold 40,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $7,998,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $9,477,040. Insiders own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of HLI stock opened at $202.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.71 and a 200 day moving average of $185.14. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.99 and a 1 year high of $211.78.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $605.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.07 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 16.46%.The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

