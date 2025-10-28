Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $6.66 Million Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $124.43 on Tuesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $137.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 7.08.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Sun Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 48.86%.The company had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sun Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.510-6.670 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

SUI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sun Communities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.86.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

