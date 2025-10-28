Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 30.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,647,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,251 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 35.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,036,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,166 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,942,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,283,000 after acquiring an additional 261,064 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 20.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,077,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,939,000 after acquiring an additional 701,779 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 7.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,003,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,387,000 after acquiring an additional 272,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AZN opened at $84.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $260.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.36. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $86.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AZN

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.