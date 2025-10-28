Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,302 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 593,415.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 45,617,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,910,000 after buying an additional 45,609,923 shares during the last quarter. Criteria Caixa S.A.U. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,720,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,173.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,563,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,860 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 460.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,240,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,745.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 873,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,282,000 after purchasing an additional 843,003 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $83.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $83.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2563 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

