Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 76.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 4.2% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 8.9% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $2,634,219.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 241,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,986,649.88. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,568 shares in the company, valued at $10,892,000. This represents a 10.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,182,434 shares of company stock valued at $270,280,661 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.24.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW stock opened at $266.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.17. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $113.23 and a one year high of $267.80. The company has a market capitalization of $90.28 billion, a PE ratio of -64.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.98%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

