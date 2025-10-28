nVent Electric PLC $NVT Stake Decreased by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP cut its holdings in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 57.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 22,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $1,979,639.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 66,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,966,945.60. This represents a 24.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jon D. Lammers sold 119,694 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $10,710,219.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,705.16. This trade represents a 62.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,111 shares of company stock valued at $23,367,520 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

nVent Electric stock opened at $103.91 on Tuesday. nVent Electric PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $104.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $963.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. nVent Electric has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

