Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,403 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 69,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 36,190 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 135,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,455,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 308,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,373,000 after acquiring an additional 57,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,716,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,715,000 after purchasing an additional 26,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 53,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $107.62.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 1.3%

TROW stock opened at $104.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.50. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $125.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.78.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $324,480.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 47,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,970,648.35. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

