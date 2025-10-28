Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Purchased by May Hill Capital LLC

May Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,457 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,433,585,000 after purchasing an additional 509,255 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,940,505,000 after purchasing an additional 304,399 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,194,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,844,436,000 after purchasing an additional 53,611 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Netflix by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,664,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,350,083,000 after acquiring an additional 356,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Netflix by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,385,666 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,089,765,000 after acquiring an additional 148,675 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total value of $49,426,897.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,736.48. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,793,240.64. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Wedbush lowered their target price on Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,425.00 target price (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,352.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,094.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $463.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,204.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,190.20. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $747.77 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $11.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 24.05%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.