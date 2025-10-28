MQS Management LLC Takes $262,000 Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. $MDU

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,701 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,646,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 99,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDU stock opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.05. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.25%.The company had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDU. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of MDU Resources Group to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MDU

Insider Activity

In other MDU Resources Group news, CFO Jason L. Vollmer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $80,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 344,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,536,886.36. This represents a 1.47% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Profile

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.