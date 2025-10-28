MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,087 Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $876,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,355,000 after buying an additional 45,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

ATMU stock opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.63. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.94 and a 1 year high of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.76.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Increases Dividend

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $453.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.51 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 83.23% and a net margin of 11.22%.Atmus Filtration Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Atmus Filtration Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATMU shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

