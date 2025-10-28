MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,522 Veris Residential, Inc. $VRE

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRE. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 402,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 110.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 13.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential Stock Performance

NYSE:VRE opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.35. Veris Residential, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02.

Veris Residential Dividend Announcement

Veris Residential ( NYSE:VRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $73.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.74 million. Veris Residential had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 4.72%. Veris Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.680 EPS. Analysts expect that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRE. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Veris Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Veris Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Veris Residential Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

