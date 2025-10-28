MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in Kenvue by 3.0% during the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 213,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs increased its position in Kenvue by 4.7% during the second quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs now owns 75,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter worth $230,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Kenvue by 276.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 8,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,861,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,754,000 after purchasing an additional 79,724 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue stock opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.72. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $25.17.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 112.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research raised Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Rothschild Redb raised Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $18.00 price target on Kenvue in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

