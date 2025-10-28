MQS Management LLC Invests $236,000 in RPC, Inc. $RES

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RES. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in RPC by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 10,805 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RPC by 8.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 25,221 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in RPC by 81.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in RPC by 26.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 122,237 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RES stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.83. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $7.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $225.31 million for the quarter. RPC had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RES shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on RPC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on RPC from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on RPC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.69.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

