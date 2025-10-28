MQS Management LLC Increases Stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. $PRVA

MQS Management LLC raised its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 2,393.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 330,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

PRVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Privia Health Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, August 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.91.

Shares of PRVA opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.70.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $213.61 million for the quarter. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 2.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

