MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,944 ACI Worldwide, Inc. $ACIW

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,944 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACIW. Wall Street Zen cut ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research cut ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Stephens raised ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average of $48.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.76%.The company had revenue of $401.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. ACI Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

