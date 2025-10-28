LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,338 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $9,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,003.07. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 3.1%

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $49.05 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a twelve month low of $44.87 and a twelve month high of $88.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70 and a beta of 0.87.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%.The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 711.69%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

