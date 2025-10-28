Lumen Technologies, Inc. $LUMN Shares Bought by Whipplewood Advisors LLC

Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 243,540.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,177 shares during the quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 40,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 19,216 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,006,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 554,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 78,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,520,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,700,000 after purchasing an additional 748,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 15.9%

LUMN opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average is $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 158.40% and a negative net margin of 9.19%.The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lumen Technologies from $4.10 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Lumen Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 135,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $501,360.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,616,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,486,534.43. The trade was a 1.43% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 535,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,400. The trade was a 8.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 217,870 shares of company stock worth $859,140 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

