London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Trading 25% Higher – Here’s What Happened

London & Associated Properties Plc (LON:LAS – Get Free Report) traded up 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.07). 2,566,580 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,541% from the average session volume of 97,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

London & Associated Properties Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.73. The stock has a market cap of £3.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.09.

Get London & Associated Properties alerts:

London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. London & Associated Properties had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%.

About London & Associated Properties

London & Associated Properties is a fully listed property investment company specialising in retail. It owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property currently worth some £78m. LAP also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners; these have included Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for London & Associated Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London & Associated Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.