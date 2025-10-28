Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 9,830 Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) $IPG

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3,107.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 36,982 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 41,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average is $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.09. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.