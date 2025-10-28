Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 10.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 508,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,863,000 after purchasing an additional 49,954 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,506,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,944,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791,597 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 81,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 28,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Archer Daniels Midland Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of ADM opened at $61.88 on Tuesday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 1 year low of $40.98 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.18. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%.The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 89.87%.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

