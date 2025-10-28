Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WCN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 19.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 308,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,268,000 after buying an additional 24,670 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 232.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 62.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,852,000 after buying an additional 20,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WCN. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from $199.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $213.00 target price on Waste Connections and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.63.

Waste Connections Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $174.91 on Tuesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.36 and a twelve month high of $201.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 72.88, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 6.65%.The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

