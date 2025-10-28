Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Equinor ASA $EQNR

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 7,586.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

EQNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Equinor ASA from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 40.53%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

