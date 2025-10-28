Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 135.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 106.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 91.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 25.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on RRX. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Regal Rexnord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Regal Rexnord from $192.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Regal Rexnord from $163.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.38.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $146.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $185.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.14.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 37.23%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Featured Articles

