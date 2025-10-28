Linde PLC $LIN Shares Sold by Rossby Financial LCC

Rossby Financial LCC lowered its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Rossby Financial LCC’s holdings in Linde were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Linde by 445.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

NASDAQ LIN opened at $444.82 on Tuesday. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $486.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $208.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $469.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.82.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 42.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Linde from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.00.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

