Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $191.03 and last traded at $189.97, with a volume of 71662 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on LGND shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.50.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LGND

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $47.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.700-7.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $83,798.48. Following the sale, the director owned 45,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,084,669.20. This represents a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Aryeh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.81, for a total transaction of $1,708,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 69,289 shares in the company, valued at $11,835,254.09. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $1,929,262 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.