Liberty Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS

Liberty Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 19.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,435,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,969,000 after purchasing an additional 397,310 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,920,000 after buying an additional 700,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,403,000. BIT Capital GmbH grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 7.4% in the first quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 1,642,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,536,000 after acquiring an additional 112,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,260,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,242,000 after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE HIMS opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 60.50, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.25. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.06 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.26%. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 72.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, September 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.92.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $33,382,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,214,769 shares in the company, valued at $112,023,016.02. This trade represents a 22.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 13,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $694,324.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 297,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,005,519.50. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,429,634 shares of company stock worth $74,097,471 in the last ninety days. 17.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

