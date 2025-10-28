Liberty Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Liberty Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 96.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,108 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 78.0% during the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6%

IWD opened at $207.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.39. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.19 and a 12 month high of $207.58.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

