Leavell Investment Management Inc. Invests $204,000 in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF $EWZ

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 9,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

EWZ opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.24.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

