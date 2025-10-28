KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR $BZ Shares Bought by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 79.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,880 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in KANZHUN were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KANZHUN in the first quarter worth $25,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KANZHUN in the first quarter worth $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 3,115.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KANZHUN in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of KANZHUN in the second quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group raised shares of KANZHUN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of KANZHUN from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of KANZHUN from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

KANZHUN Stock Performance

BZ stock opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average is $19.71. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $25.26.

KANZHUN Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a full year 25 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a yield of 69.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 8th. KANZHUN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

KANZHUN Profile

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

