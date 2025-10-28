IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 12,459 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,459 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $8,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,188.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 277.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NET shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Cloudflare from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $151.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.21.

In other Cloudflare news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $6,729,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,173.25. This represents a 70.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.64, for a total value of $7,922,045.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 189,517 shares in the company, valued at $36,129,520.88. This trade represents a 17.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 634,540 shares of company stock worth $132,159,157 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET opened at $225.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -662.66 and a beta of 1.99. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.60 and a 52 week high of $230.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 6.22%.The company had revenue of $512.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

