IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Raises Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 169.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,939 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 24,497 shares during the period. Coinbase Global accounts for about 1.2% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $13,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,447 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after buying an additional 9,952 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Coinbase Global by 4.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,747 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3.0% in the second quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 36,960 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 5,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.37, for a total value of $1,838,017.11. Following the transaction, the insider owned 478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,834.86. This trade represents a 92.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.47, for a total transaction of $8,886,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,977.22. This trade represents a 97.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,657 shares of company stock valued at $67,479,576. 23.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $404.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Williams Trading set a $405.00 price target on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $342.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.12.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 2.0%

COIN stock opened at $361.43 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.58 and a 12-month high of $444.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $330.44 and its 200 day moving average is $301.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $92.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 3.68.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

