IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $7.53 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 18.2% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 51,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Stryker by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in Stryker by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC raised its holdings in Stryker by 94.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 6,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.8% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $383.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $329.16 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $407.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Stryker from $418.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group set a $408.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.24.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

