Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJP Shares Purchased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 500,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,128 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000.

BSJP opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.0811 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

