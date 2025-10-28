Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

INVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Innovex International in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Innovex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Innovex International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE:INVX opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.74. Innovex International has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37.

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter. Innovex International had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 16.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovex International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Innovex International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,054,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,194,000 after purchasing an additional 504,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovex International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,306,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,343 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Innovex International by 755.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,020,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,324,000 after purchasing an additional 901,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovex International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 45,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovex International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 728,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after purchasing an additional 45,690 shares in the last quarter.

About Innovex International

Innovex International, Inc engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

