Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases Shares of 204,600 The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. $HAIN

Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 204,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.23% of The Hain Celestial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 295.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,731,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,637,000 after buying an additional 3,535,073 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,459,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 130,642 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,174,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 155,534 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,595,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 391,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 151.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 641,567 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAIN. Barclays dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Stephens lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hain Celestial Group

In related news, Director Neil Campbell bought 62,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $95,212.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 125,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,864.88. This trade represents a 99.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alison Lewis bought 44,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $67,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,342.50. This represents a 149.65% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 137,535 shares of company stock worth $207,255 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $126.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 34.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $363.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

