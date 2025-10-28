InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) vs. INVO Fertility (NASDAQ:IVF) Head-To-Head Contrast

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report) and INVO Fertility (NASDAQ:IVF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

InfuSystem has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INVO Fertility has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for InfuSystem and INVO Fertility, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InfuSystem 0 1 1 3 3.40 INVO Fertility 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

InfuSystem presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.87%. Given InfuSystem’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe InfuSystem is more favorable than INVO Fertility.

This table compares InfuSystem and INVO Fertility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InfuSystem 1.12% 2.78% 1.41% INVO Fertility -422.11% N/A -90.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InfuSystem and INVO Fertility”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InfuSystem $139.89 million 1.46 $870,000.00 $0.23 43.52 INVO Fertility $6.53 million 0.46 -$9.10 million ($93.14) -0.01

InfuSystem has higher revenue and earnings than INVO Fertility. INVO Fertility is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InfuSystem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.1% of InfuSystem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of INVO Fertility shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of InfuSystem shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of INVO Fertility shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

InfuSystem beats INVO Fertility on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InfuSystem

(Get Free Report)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. The company also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole-mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps, and other durable medical equipment; sells treatment-related consumables; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other healthcare site settings comprising hospitals, home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing and acute care facilities, pain centers, and others. In addition, it offers local and field-based customer support, as well as operates pump service and repair centers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

About INVO Fertility

(Get Free Report)

INVO Bioscience, Inc., together with its subsidiary, a healthcare services fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman’s body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.