Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $8,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 59.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 35.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $291.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $3,207,207.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 79,451 shares in the company, valued at $21,404,099.40. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $266.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.04 and a 1 year high of $279.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 14.19%.The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 8.68%.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.