Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. $HLX Shares Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,248 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 49.3% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 151.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 16,248 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

NYSE HLX opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $983.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.93 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 3.25%.Helix Energy Solutions Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

