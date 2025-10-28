GWN Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

GWN Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of GWN Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. GWN Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $273.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $234.11 and a 1-year high of $278.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.47.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.