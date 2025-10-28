GoalVest Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $192.11 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $192.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.79 and its 200 day moving average is $181.62.
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
