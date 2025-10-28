GoalVest Advisory LLC Purchases 225 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 290.6% during the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $83.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $95.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEG. Evercore ISI began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

