GoalVest Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 29,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 14,464 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 399,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $157.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.72. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $166.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.25.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

