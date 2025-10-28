Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.1818.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st.

Shares of GTES opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $26.46.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.34 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Gates Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.520 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,635,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,844,000 after purchasing an additional 226,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,346,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,199,000 after purchasing an additional 170,597 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,266,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,774,000 after purchasing an additional 41,541 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 30.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,919,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,598 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,461,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,817,000 after purchasing an additional 261,429 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

